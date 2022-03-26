Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 7,192 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,192 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,587,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 25.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 49.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 36,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.13.

LNC stock opened at $67.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.01. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $56.41 and a 52-week high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

About Lincoln National (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.