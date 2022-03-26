Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 8,145 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,145 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Motco increased its stake in Evergy by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

EVRG opened at $66.85 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.91 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.66 and a 200 day moving average of $64.66.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.33 million. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.79%.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

