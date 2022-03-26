Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,384 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,751,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,903,000 after purchasing an additional 270,334 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at $2,278,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,756,000 after purchasing an additional 44,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.7% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.80.

Shares of CINF opened at $136.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.99 and a 200 day moving average of $119.67. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $102.18 and a 52-week high of $136.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

