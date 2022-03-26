Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,359 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Hologic by 4.8% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Hologic by 11.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $76.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.71 and its 200 day moving average is $73.13. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

