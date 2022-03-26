Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 76.3% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GUKYF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.20. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $3.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Gulf Keystone Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the Republic of Algeria. It operates through the following segments: Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Corporate, and Algeria. The Kurdistan Region of Iraq segment comprises of the Shaikan and the Erbil office which provides support to the operations in Kurdistan, as well as segmental information relating to the previously held Akri-Bijeel, Sheikh Adi and Ber Bahr blocks.

