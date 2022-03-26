H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Short Interest Update

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a drop of 72.0% from the February 28th total of 106,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 854,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HNNMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 165 to SEK 160 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Societe Generale lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from CHF 142 to CHF 140 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,331. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

