Hamlin Capital Management LLC Buys 17,489 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,489 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 3.1% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $88,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,344,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,515,000 after buying an additional 25,694 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.92. 4,809,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,335,300. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

