Hamster (HAM) Achieves Market Cap of $10.67 Million

Hamster (HAM) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, Hamster has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hamster has a total market cap of $10.67 million and $190,379.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hamster alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00047327 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.64 or 0.07010083 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,178.55 or 0.99848987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00043984 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hamster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hamster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.