Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 64,708 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 856.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,708 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,304.5% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.37. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $53.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.069 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

