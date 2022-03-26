Hancock Whitney Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.07.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total transaction of $91,461.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,155.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $23,239,132 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NOW opened at $561.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $556.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $613.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 492.87, a P/E/G ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.06.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.