Hancock Whitney Corp Buys New Holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.13% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Darwin Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 207,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 72,352 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,348,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,854,000 after acquiring an additional 54,191 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 500,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,918,000 after acquiring an additional 18,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 521,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,574,000 after acquiring an additional 60,328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QAI opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.55. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12-month low of $29.86 and a 12-month high of $32.43.

