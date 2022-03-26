Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 58,724 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $287,021,000 after purchasing an additional 133,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4,939.7% in the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 86,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.72.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $139.14 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $128.38 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The stock has a market cap of $253.32 billion, a PE ratio of 82.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.67 and a 200 day moving average of $156.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.