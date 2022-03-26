Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,586 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $128.83 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.24 and a fifty-two week high of $128.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.888 per share. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

