Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Roche were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 59,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 78,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 66,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $50.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Roche Holding AG has a 52 week low of $39.99 and a 52 week high of $52.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.7922 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

RHHBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 390 to CHF 370 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.14.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

