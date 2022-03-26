Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,204 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.16% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 57.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10,820.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.40. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

