Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 68.2% in the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $718,796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.03.

NYSE ACN opened at $327.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $268.49 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,902 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,011,811.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

