Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Boot Barn by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,319,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,570 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 55.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 706,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,748,000 after acquiring an additional 253,169 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,354,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 99.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 378,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,632,000 after acquiring an additional 188,635 shares in the last quarter.

BOOT has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens raised their target price on Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.83.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $96.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.76. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $241,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

