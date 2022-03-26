Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.50 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,857 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,212,852,000 after purchasing an additional 563,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,022,918,000 after purchasing an additional 345,492 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,339,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $919,894,000 after purchasing an additional 378,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $884,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock opened at $87.45 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $78.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.31.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.42.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.