Hancock Whitney Corp Has $34.22 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.1% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $34,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $141.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $127.27 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $419.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

