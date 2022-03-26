Hancock Whitney Corp Has $5.66 Million Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,433 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.07% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $5,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,957 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.93.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JAZZ opened at $160.70 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

