Hancock Whitney Corp Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $66.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $79.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.96.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

