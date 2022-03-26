Hancock Whitney Corp Increases Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $348.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $343.30 and its 200 day moving average is $350.42. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $322.68 and a 12 month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

