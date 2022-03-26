Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 35,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $583,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 19,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $65,865,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $128.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.38. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.74 and a twelve month high of $138.96. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

