Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 50,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $78.72 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.61 and a twelve month high of $87.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%.

