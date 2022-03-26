Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 1,054 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Mastercard by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,491,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,096 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $602,624,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 24.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,657,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,878 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $312,315,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $306,654,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total transaction of $57,826,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $349.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.20.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

