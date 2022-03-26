Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,496 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.4% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $44,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 62,537 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,220 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,294 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

FB stock opened at $221.82 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $185.82 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.94 and a 200-day moving average of $301.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,621 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

