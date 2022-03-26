Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 165.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,251,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,004,000 after buying an additional 56,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,565,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,082,000 after buying an additional 161,860 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,227,000 after purchasing an additional 98,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,663,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,204,000 after purchasing an additional 365,282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $228.09 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $199.50 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.38.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

