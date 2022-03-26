Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 150 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 2,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $710.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $705.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $770.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $660.47 and a one year high of $885.26.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.76 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 223.83%.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total transaction of $960,078.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.49, for a total value of $615,908.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,340 shares of company stock worth $25,366,937 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $847.94.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

