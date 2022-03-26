Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,861 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 925,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,684,000 after purchasing an additional 123,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,125,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,327,000 after purchasing an additional 57,520 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,276. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.67.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $209.66 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.50 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

