Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 2,457 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $62.43 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $62.39 and a 12-month high of $68.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

