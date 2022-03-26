Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 4,404 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,528,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,536,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.57.

Shares of SAFM opened at $180.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.68. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.44 and a 1-year high of $200.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.15.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 35.95%. On average, analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 31.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Sanderson Farms Profile (Get Rating)

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.