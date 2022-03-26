Hancock Whitney Corp Takes $4.25 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 347.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total value of $1,015,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FDS opened at $414.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.19. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $304.07 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

FDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Northcoast Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $351.00 to $346.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.50.

About FactSet Research Systems (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.