Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,807 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 157.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 12.4% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 66.1% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AMJ stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.98.

