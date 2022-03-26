Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stock Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.37% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $451,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 79,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period.

IWC stock opened at $130.71 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $118.16 and a 12-month high of $158.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.56 and its 200 day moving average is $138.05.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

