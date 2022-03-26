Handshake (HNS) Reaches Market Cap of $77.03 Million

Handshake (HNS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Handshake has a market capitalization of $77.03 million and approximately $272,814.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Handshake has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,398.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.73 or 0.07033463 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.08 or 0.00277225 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.05 or 0.00813214 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00107468 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00013426 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007638 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $209.57 or 0.00472035 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.97 or 0.00472924 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 477,042,762 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

