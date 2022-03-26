HashBX (HBX) Price Hits $0.0029 on Exchanges

HashBX (HBX) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. In the last seven days, HashBX has traded up 80.4% against the U.S. dollar. One HashBX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. HashBX has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $2.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00035279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00112740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About HashBX

HBX is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

HashBX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

