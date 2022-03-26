Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.82

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.82 and traded as high as $26.86. Hawthorn Bancshares shares last traded at $26.24, with a volume of 6,735 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Hawthorn Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HWBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWBK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter worth $216,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,886.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 149.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $2,137,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 27.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 32.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

