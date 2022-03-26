Head-To-Head Comparison: Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) & Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX)

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) and Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Investar and Peoples Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investar 0 1 0 0 2.00 Peoples Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Investar presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.33%. Given Investar’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Investar is more favorable than Peoples Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Investar and Peoples Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investar 7.44% 2.27% 0.22% Peoples Financial 26.59% 8.96% 1.10%

Dividends

Investar pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Peoples Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Investar pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Financial pays out 10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Investar has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Peoples Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Investar is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.6% of Investar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of Peoples Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Investar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Peoples Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Investar and Peoples Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investar $107.58 million 1.84 $8.00 million $0.76 25.22 Peoples Financial $26.24 million 2.90 $8.58 million $1.77 9.18

Peoples Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Investar. Peoples Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Investar has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Financial has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Peoples Financial beats Investar on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Investar (Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit. The company was founded on September 24, 2009 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

About Peoples Financial (Get Rating)

Peoples Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area through its subsidiaries. It focuses on lending services such as business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and instalment loans. It also offers deposits services, such as interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and Individual Retirement Account accounts. Its Asset Management and Trust Services Department provides personal trust, agencies and estate services, including living and testamentary trusts, executorships, guardianships, and conservatorships, and other related products including safe deposit box rental, wire transfer, night drop facilities, collection, cash management, as well as internet banking. The company was founded on December 18, 1984 and is headquartered in Biloxi, MS.

