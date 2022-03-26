Head-To-Head Comparison: Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) and Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) and Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and Rackspace Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares 0 0 5 0 3.00 Rackspace Technology 0 5 5 0 2.50

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.73%. Rackspace Technology has a consensus price target of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 48.35%. Given Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares is more favorable than Rackspace Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and Rackspace Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares 21.27% 16.52% 11.43% Rackspace Technology -7.25% 15.14% 3.23%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and Rackspace Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares $341.95 million 3.59 $73.22 million N/A N/A Rackspace Technology $3.01 billion 0.77 -$218.30 million ($1.05) -10.49

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rackspace Technology.

Summary

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares beats Rackspace Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

About Rackspace Technology (Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. Its Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting; data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

