Head to Head Survey: Dream Finders Homes (DFH) vs. Its Peers

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Dream Finders Homes to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.5% of Dream Finders Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by institutional investors. 75.9% of Dream Finders Homes shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Dream Finders Homes and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Finders Homes 0 3 0 0 2.00 Dream Finders Homes Competitors 385 1490 1364 89 2.35

Dream Finders Homes currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.17%. As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential upside of 16.52%. Given Dream Finders Homes’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dream Finders Homes has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Dream Finders Homes and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Finders Homes 6.30% 35.56% 9.84% Dream Finders Homes Competitors 10.82% 143.52% 11.53%

Risk and Volatility

Dream Finders Homes has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dream Finders Homes’ rivals have a beta of 2.40, indicating that their average share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dream Finders Homes and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Finders Homes $1.92 billion $121.13 million 14.49 Dream Finders Homes Competitors $5.49 billion $683.74 million 7.68

Dream Finders Homes’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Dream Finders Homes. Dream Finders Homes is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Dream Finders Homes rivals beat Dream Finders Homes on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Dream Finders Homes (Get Rating)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh. It also operates as a licensed home mortgage broker that underwrites, originates, and sells mortgages to Prime Lending; and provides insurance agency services, including closing, escrow, and title insurance. The company sells its homes through its sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

