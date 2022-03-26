Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $440.81

Shares of Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 440.81 ($5.80) and traded as low as GBX 383 ($5.04). Headlam Group shares last traded at GBX 383 ($5.04), with a volume of 9,012 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.74, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of £326.79 million and a P/E ratio of 13.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 407.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 440.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 26.30 ($0.35) per share. This is a positive change from Headlam Group’s previous dividend of $5.80. This represents a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Headlam Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.07%.

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local authorities.

