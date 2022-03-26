Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,720,000 shares, an increase of 239.7% from the February 28th total of 5,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,845,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,853 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,715,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,914,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,407,000 after acquiring an additional 558,682 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,810,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,578,000 after acquiring an additional 493,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,488,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,375,000 after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.57. 3,074,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,994,006. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $33.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 275.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

