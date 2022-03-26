Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, a growth of 226.0% from the February 28th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Hello Pal International from $1.56 to $1.19 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLLPF traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.17. 108,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,729. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35. Hello Pal International has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.42.

Hello Pal International Inc develops, markets, owns, and operates an international social networking platform in Asia. The company's Hello Pal Platform enables users to find and interact with users from all over the world through various means, such as chat messaging, livestreaming, and audio/video calling.

