Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

HENKY has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €80.00 ($87.91) to €76.00 ($83.52) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS HENKY opened at $16.68 on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

