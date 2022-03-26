Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Plains GP worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAGP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 227.4% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,939,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after buying an additional 2,041,651 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the third quarter valued at $17,974,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Plains GP by 225.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,065,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 93.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,474,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,887,000 after purchasing an additional 711,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Plains GP by 32.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,530,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 620,746 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 1.90. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $12.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 225.00%.

PAGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains GP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

About Plains GP (Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.