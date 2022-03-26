Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $141.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.09 and its 200-day moving average is $122.42. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. UBS Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.93.

Allstate Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

