Hennessy Advisors Inc. Invests $2.88 Million in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STT. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in State Street by 279.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

STT stock opened at $90.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.73. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

About State Street (Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.