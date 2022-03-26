Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $123.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.41 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $85.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.68.

The Blackstone Group ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 585,233 shares of company stock worth $37,879,695 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

