Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its position in Progressive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,257,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 56,776 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,416,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,410,000 after acquiring an additional 285,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total transaction of $364,682.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,129 shares of company stock worth $6,603,408. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $116.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.30. The company has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $114.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

