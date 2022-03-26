Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Hologic by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOLX opened at $76.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.13. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $81.04.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

